JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson State University (JSU) student has died after a shooting at University Point Apartment Complex.

In a notice to students, JSU’s Acting President Elayne Hayes-Anthony identified the student as Jaylen Burnes, who was an industrial technology major from Chicago, Illinois.

According to Hayes-Anthony, Jackson police and Capitol police are assisting in the investigation to arrest the suspect.

Additional security is on site to ensure the safety of students, faculty and staff. Everyone is encouraged to carry their JSU identification at all times.

Classes on Monday, October 16 have been suspended.

Students, faculty or staff in need of grief support can contact the Latasha Norman Center for Counseling Services at 601-979-0374 or email latashanormancenter@jsums.edu.