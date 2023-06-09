DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — The Assistant Communication Director with the City of Dothan Communication Center and a Houston County EMA contractor has been arrested and charged after a computer tampering investigation into a county-wide first responder alert system.

According to Dothan Police, recently, it was discovered the Computer Aided Dispatch (CAD) computer system used by the Dothan Police Department, Houston County Sheriff’s Department, and the Houston County Emergency Management System had been accessed by someone who was not authorized to do so.

Once this was found, an investigation was immediately launched to discover how deep the intrusion went. In a release, police said the investigation revealed that no personal or individual information had been compromised.

After the investigation, Assistant Communication Director with the City of Dothan Communication Center, Amy Johnson Granberry, 43, was arrested and charged with twelve counts of Computer Tampering. She has a set bond of $180,000.

Granberry has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation into her employment.

40-year-old Jesse Ryan Taylor was also arrested and charged with twelve counts of Computer Tampering.

Police say Taylor is a contractor with Dothan\Houston County EMA. On the same day the arrests were announced, the director of the Houston County EMA was placed on administrative leave.

Taylor was out on bond for an indictment on a 2022 Theft of Property charge. He is accused of stealing Fentanyl from a Dothan Fire Station while employed as a Dothan Fireman. A Houston County Judge has now revoked Taylor’s bond, according to DPD.

Taylor is also employed at RickeyStokesNews as a writer under the pen name JR Tyson. Rickey Stokes has not been accused of anything. After the arrest, Stokes put out a release saying he had no knowledge of Taylor’s alleged wrongdoings.

At no time, ever, have I asked or instructed Jesse Taylor to get me access to anything that was improper or illegal. Rickey Stokes

This is an ongoing investigation and more charges are possible.

Stay with WDHN for updates.