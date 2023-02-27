MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Three separate shootings have taken place in Monroe since Sunday, February 5. In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, NBC 10’s Chelsea Monae goes over whose been captured and who is still on the run.

Over the past few days, the City of Monroe has been plagued with shootings, leaving several victims behind, some of who have died. Suspects are on the run and authorities say they are doing everything they can to see them behind bars.

Issvian Webb is wanted on three counts of Attempted First Degree Murder stemming from a shooting on South 12th Street on February 5. He allegedly fired gunshots at authorities with an A-R-style rifle. In October 2022, Webb and two other juveniles broke out of the Green Oaks Detention Center, which is state-owned. His accomplices were captured, but Webb was still on the run and is now back on local authorities’ radar.

Right now, an award of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to his arrest or a grand jury indictment.

This is a photo of Issvian Webb. He is wanted by the Monroe Police Department on 3 counts of Attempted 1st Degree Murder.

Pictured below is a person of interest following a murder that took place on State Street in Monroe, also on February 5.

This is a photo of a person of interest in a shooting that took place in Monroe, La on State Street. This shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Derrick Moore.

That shooting claimed the life of 44-year-old Derrick Moore. Officers’ investigation led them to arrest 18-year-old Nakeya Baker in this case, charging her with Felony Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Murder. Investigators are still looking for the prime suspect.

Xavier Givens is wanted in a murder that happened at a convenience store on Winnsboro Road on February 7. On Wednesday morning, law enforcement confirmed they had arrested Jarvis L. Johnson in connection to the shooting. Three people were shot and one person died in this case.

This is a photo of (left) Xavier Givens wanted in connection to a murder that happened on Winnsboro Road and (right) Jarvis Johnson has been arrested and charged with Second Degree Murder in this case.

Anyone with information on any of these cases is asked to call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH. You may always choose to remain anonymous.