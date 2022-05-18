FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed a citizen complaint and a Crime Stoppers tip helped OCSO to locate a Florida man they say was trafficking narcotics from his home on Vermont Avenue.
OCSO said Eugene Bradley, 34, had 10 grams of methamphetamine, a gram of fentanyl, 27 grams of cocaine, and 48 grams of marijuana following a traffic stop on Tuesday afternoon. Bradley is being charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
“We want to thank all the concerned citizens who noticed and reported suspicious activity at Bradley’s address. This is an example of how if you see something and say something law enforcement can take action to investigate and work to get dangerous narcotics off our streets and make neighborhoods safer.”Sheroff Eric Aden