CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY)- A Church Point man was arrested Tuesday for an alleged sexual relationship with a 16-year-old victim.

According to police, Joshua Lorden, 36, is suspected of more than one incident of felony carnal knowledge.

Following the arrest, Lorden was booked into the Church Point Jail and later taken to the Acadia Parish Jail.

His bond was set at $75,000.