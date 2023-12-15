CHURCH POINT, La. (KLFY) — A Church Point man was arrested after a package containing suspected marijuana arrived at his residence while detectives were questioning him about possible drug dealing, authorities said.

Donovan Javon Bourgeois, 30, was arrested at his residence in the 300 block of Hwy. 751 and charged with drug and weapons offenses Tuesday, according to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby J. Guidroz.

Guidroz said the Sheriff’s Office had received information regarding a large amount of vehicle traffic in the neighborhood, and detectives arrived at the residence on Tuesday to conduct an investigation.

“Upon knocking, the door was opened by Donovan Javon Bourgeois, and detectives could smell a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the residence,” Guidroz said.

While detectives were at the residence, a package arrived via a package delivery service which was shipped from Riverside, California.

Bourgeois’ girlfriend opened the package which contained a black duffel bag, authorities said, with ten pounds of suspected marijuana. Each individual pound was shrink-wrapped in black, vacuum-sealed bags. The marijuana has a total street value of approximately $15,000, officials said.

Authorities said Bourgeois and his girlfriend lived at the residence along with their two minor children. The children were inside the residence at that time.

Bourgeois was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail and charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of drugs, possession of schedule II CDS (percocet), possession of drug paraphernalia, illegal use of drugs in the presence of persons under 17 years of age, transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and felon in possession of a firearm. Bond was set at $57,500.

