Chipley man sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing 6-year-old

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WMBB) — A 36-year-old Chipley man was sentenced to life in prison for sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in Washington County, sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Christopher Duffy

Washington Sheriff’s deputies began investigating 36-year-old Christopher Duffy in 2019 after getting reports about the abuse from Bay County Sheriff’s Office and the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center alleging 36-year-old.

He was arrested and charged with sexually battery of a victim under the age of 12 years old.

Duffy remained in the Washington County Jail as he awaited trial and was found guilty, by a Washington County Jury on September 28.