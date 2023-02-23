RACELAND, La. (WGNO) — A child is dead after a shooting Wednesday (Feb. 22) in Raceland according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say the incident is a result of two children playing with a loaded handgun. At about 7:45 p.m. deputies responded to a call of a child being shot.

Upon arrival, CPR was administered to the unresponsive child. EMS took the child to the hospital where he died an hour later.

Deputies say the two were playing when his brother found a loaded gun and began playing with it when it went off striking his brother.

No further details are available at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.

