Child dead after drive-by shooting in Minden

MINDEN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Minden Police Department is investigating after a child is killed in a drive-by shooting.

Information is limited at this time, but according to a Facebook post from the Minden Police Association, sometime late Wednesday night, or early Tuesday morning, a car pulled up to a residence in Minden and fired multiple rounds. A small child was shot one time and then rushed to Minden Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Minden Police Department.