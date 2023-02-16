(COLORADO SPRINGS) — An individual was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after being assaulted by two suspects with baseball bats Saturday evening on Feb. 11, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Karel Lopez-Hurtado and Juan Carlos Hernandez were both arrested for assault following a police chase that ended near a Colorado Springs Walgreens located on East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard, Saturday evening.

Shortly before 5:30 p.m., CSPD received a 911 call near the 2500 block of East Dale Street. The caller was a child who told officers that a person was being assaulted by two men armed with baseball bats.

Arriving officers located the victim and were able to put one suspect in custody. A second suspect – a wanted felon – ran from the scene in a pickup truck. An officer attempted to stop the truck on Academy Boulevard but stopped the pursuit due to the danger posed to the public.

Courtesy of FOX21’s Photojournalist Dylan Ziolkowski

A short while later the suspect vehicle was located on Murray Boulevard near Bijou Street. When police attempted a traffic stop, the suspect began to drive away. An officer conducted a Tactical Vehicle Intervention (TVI), forcing the suspect vehicle off the roadway. The suspect then proceeded to ram police vehicles and ignore lawful orders to exit his vehicle, according to CSPD.

Officers deployed 40mm OC (‘pepper spray’) munitions into the cab of the truck, said CSPD. After a few minutes, the suspect exited the truck and was taken into custody.