Chief Ferguson says domestic dispute led to UMC shooting. Two people shot, female suspect in custody.

NEW ORLEANS — Around 11:25 a.m. NOPD officers responded to what was believed to be an active shooter situation at the University Medical Center (UMC) on Canal Street.

Upon arrival, officers determined there was no active shooter, however, shots were fired during a domestic dispute on the ER on-ramp.

A male and female couple were allegedly engaged in an argument, when the female retrieved a gun, and fired several shots towards the male.

The male was not injured, however, the bullets penetrated the glass to the lobby, and two bystanders were shot.

Chief Ferguson says a 55-year-old male was shot in the shoulder and a 55-year-old female was shot in the hip. Neither of these injuries are believed to be life threatening.

Officials say UMC is no longer on lockdown.

The female suspect has been arrested. The male subject involved in the altercation is not under arrest, but is being detained for questioning.