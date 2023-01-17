All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, January 15, 2023, Louisiana Tech University Police confirmed they have identified a suspect in the December 31, 2022 campus vandalism incident. According to police, warrants for Possession of a Firearm on a University Campus and Criminal Damage to Property have also been obtained for the suspect.

Louisiana Tech University student, 30-year-old Jacob D. Roberts, is currently being held in jail in Rogers, Ark. on unrelated charges and authorities are currently working on extradition proceedings. Roberts is being charged with damaging the building’s windows with a firearm.