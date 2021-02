NEW IBERIA, La. (BRPROUD) – One week after a felony warrant was granted, a registered sex offender is now in custody.

31-year-old Brian Joseph Borque is facing these charges:

1 count of Failure to Register Change of Address

1 count of Community Notification of Sex Offenders and Child

Predators

1 count of Failure to Register (Annual Fee).

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office stressed during the search for Borque that the 31-year-old “has a violent criminal history.”