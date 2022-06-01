WEST MONROE, La. (7/29/2019) — “Catfishing” is defined as the act of luring someone into a relationship using a fictional online persona. Now, one West Monroe man is under arrest, accused of profiting off of another man he’s accused of conning.

According to online arrest reports, 48-year-old James William Eaton lured a California man to Louisiana. Ouachita Parish deputies say they spoke with the victim on Friday night.

James William Eaton / Courtesy: OPSO

The victim told deputies he was looking for a woman named Rose Williams. He was going to ask her to marry him. However, when the victim went to “Rose’s home”, he found Eaton.

The victim said he sent Rose a total of $1,000 online and through the mail. After being Mirandized, Eaton denied knowing the victim or getting anything from the victim.

Deputies say they later found a box addressed to Rose in a room they say Eaton was renting.

Eaton was arrested and charged with Theft and Monetary Instrument Abuse. His bond was set at $2,500.