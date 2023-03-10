UPDATE, 3/9/23: News 10 has learned that the 100 child pornography charges against Thibodeaux in 2016 were dropped to just a single misdemeanor charge of offense against intellectual property.

After his arrest in 2016, 20 of the 100 accusations against Thibodeaux were all they could prove, according to public records found at the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court Criminal Division Office.

19 of the 20 charges were dropped, leaving just one charge of pornography involving a juvenile. Thibodeaux was then able to plea that felony charge down to a misdemeanor and pleaded guilty to offenses against intellectual property.

Under Louisiana law, he could only be fined up to $500 and sentenced to no more than six months in jail.

According to court documents, Thibodeaux was sentenced to six months in jail, 12 months of supervised probation and fined $500.

Thibodeaux was not required to register as a sex offender until federal authorities found out in 2021, and News 10 has learned that the FBI is now involved in Thibodeaux’s newest charges.

He is being held at the Lafayette Parish Jail and has not been able to post bail.

ORIGINAL, 3/3/23: CARENCRO, La. (KLFY) — A Carencro man who was arrested in 2016 on 100 counts of sexual abuse images and videos of children was re-arrested Tuesday on more child pornography charges, authorities said.

Camden M. Thibodeaux, 25, was arrested by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputies at 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Thibodeaux was also arrested in 2016 on 100 counts of Sexual Abuse Images and videos of children as a result of a joint investigation by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation Cyber Crime Unit, Homeland Security Investigations and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office.

These charges were later dropped to misdemeanors. News 10 learned that after the federal authorities discovered this, they pushed to have Thibodeaux register as a sex offender late last year.

Now, authorities have charged Thibodeaux again with child pornography charges.

The State Attorney General’s Office told News 10 that Thibodeaux is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography involving juveniles under the age of 13.

He is also charged with 10 counts of distribution of child pornography of juveniles under the age of 13.

Thibodeaux is being held in the Lafayette Parish Jail on a $150,000 bail. No court date has been set.

Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.