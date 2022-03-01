MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, March 1, 2022, at approximately 1:20 AM, Monroe Police came in contact with 19-year-old Derian Tenard Hall Jr. while conducting a crash investigation on the 2400 block of Louisville Avenue. Officers also identified Hall as the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash.

According to officers, a strong marijuana odor came from the inside of Hall’s vehicle which led authorities to search his car. During the search, officers discovered the following items:

24 grams of marijuana

A pint of promethazine

Two digital scales

Multiple plastic bags

A Glock 9mm caliber handgun

Officers conducted a computer check for the handgun and it revealed that it was reported stolen through the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. Hall was then advised of his Miranda Rights and refused to answer any questions about the narcotics and handgun located inside of his vehicle.

Hall was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Illegal Carrying Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Illegal Possession of Stolen Firearms, Possession of Legend Drug Without Prescription, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.