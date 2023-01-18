NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A teenager has been arrested by Natchitoches police and placed in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center after a high-speed car chase ended with the car’s occupants leading officers on a foot chase.

On Monday, Jan. 16, Natchitoches police attempted to stop a vehicle for a noise violation on Texas St. when the automobile reportedly left the scene at a high rate of speed. Police chased the car through several neighborhoods until it stopped on West Lakeshore Dr., where all five occupants of the vehicle led officers on a foot chase.

Officers caught 19-year-old Antonio Thomas of Natchitoches near Myrtle Drive and placed him under arrest. A 9mm handgun and a .223 AR-15 rifle were also recovered.

The Natchitoches Police Department asks the public to contact (318) 352-8101 with additional information to aid the investigation. All information will remain confidential.

For those who would rather remain anonymous, tips may be reported to Natchitoches Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 238-2388 or by downloading the P3 Tips app on your smartphone. A tip can lead to a cash reward of up to $2,500 for the arrest of an offender, and your tip to Crime Stoppers will remain confidential.