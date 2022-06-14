FRANKLIN PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, June 13, 2022, the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office announced four arrests made in connection to car burglaries throughout the parish over the last several days. According to deputies, Dequane Bell, Demetrius Bell, Janette Bell, and a juvenile were arrested.

Dequane and Demetrius were charged with 16 counts of Vehicle Burglary, 9 counts of Theft of a Firearm, 25 counts of Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles, and Possession of Stolen Property. Janette was charged with Contributing to the Delinquency of Juveniles and Possession of Stolen Property. The juvenile was charged with 16 counts of Vehicle Burglary, 9 counts of Theft of a Firearm, and Possession of Stolen Property.

If you know a victim of the burglaries, deputies encourage you to contact the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-435-4505.