CANKTON, La. (KLFY) — A Cankton man kills his brother with multiple gunshots in a family dispute that turned violent.

On Oct. 20, deputies with the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office said they were dispatched to 128 Thibodeaux Lane in the Cankton area in regards to a shooting. Upon arrival, a victim was discovered with multiple gunshot wounds, according to authorities.

Officials said an investigation of the incident revealed the victim and his mother were involved in a verbal argument when the victim attempted to strike his mother. As this occurred, the victims half-brother, Caleb Patrick Harris, 27, intervened. The victim allegedly threatened to engage in a fight and approached Harris, in which Harris pulled out a firearm and shot the victim multiple times.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and was pronounced deceased, according to authorities. The identity of the victim has not been released at this time.

Harris was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. He was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail with a bond of $500,000.

Updates will be provided as more information is released.

Related Stories