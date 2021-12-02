Calhoun woman arrested for stealing 10 firearms

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, November 25, 2021, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to the 900 block of Dan Lenard Road in reference to a burglary. The victim stated that the door of their residence was forced open and several firearms were missing.

After deputies performed an investigation of the incident, 29-year-old Samantha Faye Simon was located and interviewed on Wednesday, December 1, 2021. During the interview, Simon stated that she drove another participant to the residence who entered the home and exited with a laundry basket filled with firearms. Simon continued by stating she and the other participant left the residence and she later pawned three of the 10 firearms taken during the burglary.

Simon was transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with Simple Burglary and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.