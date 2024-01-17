LAKE CHARLES, La. (WNTZ) – The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations has been requested by the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate a deputy-involved shooting in the 3600 block of Ryan Street. Investigators are working to process the scene and gather further information. One subject was shot and transported to a hospital for treatment. No deputies were harmed during this incident. Additional details will be released when available.

Anyone with information and/or pictures and video can anonymously report information through the Louisiana State Police online reporting system by visiting this site or calling the LSP Fusion Center Hotline at 1-800-434-8007.

Latest News