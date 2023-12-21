CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Caddo Parish District Attorney James Stewart, Sr. laid out the alleged crimes of the 22nd teen to face prosecution as an adult in the parish.

In a news release, the Caddo DA listed crimes that 17-year-old Jordan Cannon is accused of committing after escaping from the custody of the Office of Juvenile Justice.

Cannon and an accomplice are accused of an armed robbery on October 2, 2023, in the 6800 block of Rasberry Lane. Cannon was allegedly in the car with the victim when he and another individual pulled out handguns and robbed the victim of his AK-47 rifle.

In a subsequent incident on November 28, 2023, four individuals, including Cannon, allegedly approached a 63-year-old victim in his car at an intersection in Hosston. A gun was pointed at the victim, but he was able to drive off unharmed.

According to the DA, both of these offenses happened after Cannon escaped from an OJJ facility in Baton Rouge on August 10, 2023.

During his time on the run, the DA’s Office claims Cannon committed several other crimes, all of which involved guns. However, those crimes are not transferrable to Caddo District Court and will be tried in Juvenile Court.

Cannon will be tried in Caddo Parish District Court on an armed robbery charge, and his bond was set at $1 million.