Caddo: Baton Rouge man convicted multiple sex crimes against children gets 2 life sentences, plus 50 years

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Baton Rouge man convicted of numerous sex charges in early May on Monday was sentenced to two life sentences, plus 50 years on top of that for three additional sex-crime convictions.

Gentry Elvridge Vinson, 52, was sentenced on Monday by Caddo District Judge John Mosely Jr. The life sentences are to be served at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation or suspension of sentence, and the first 30 years of the 50-year sentence are also without the above benefits.

One of the victims in the case came forward when she was in her 30s, telling Caddo Parish Deputies that she had been molested on multiple occasions at a home in Keithville when she was a teenager.

After an investigation by Caddo Parish detectives, a warrant was issued for Vinson’s arrest and he was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Jail and extradited back to Caddo Parish and booked into Caddo Detention Center on May 22, 2019.

Other victims came forward later.

On May 7, a Caddo Parish Jury unanimously convicted Vinson on two counts of aggravated rape, each relating to criminal acts committed in 1997 and 1999 when he raped two juvenile relatives, both under age 12 at the time.

The additional charges included aggravated incest and two counts of molestation of a juvenile, a continuum from acts committed from 2000 to 2003 on one of the victims. The victim endured sexual abuse from Vinson until she was 19.

Caddo Assistant District Attorneys Mekisha Smith Creal and Senae D. Hall prosecuted Vinson, who was defended by Mary Harried and Alison Melton.