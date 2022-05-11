MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Tuesday, May 10, 2022, Monroe Police responded to the 1600 block of South 2nd Street in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, officers made contact with the victim who stated two males came into the victim’s business and pepper-sprayed the victim.

According to the victim, one of the suspects allegedly pointed a gun at the victim and both suspects forced the victim into the business’ office, stealing an undetermined amount of money. Video evidence confirmed the victim’s statement.

Antheon C. Glass

The victim advised officers they recognized one of the suspects as 28-year-old Antheon C. Glass. The victim knows him as “Ant.”

Officers discovered that Glass comes to the business often. Authorities then arrived at Glass’ residence on the 1800 block of Bonner Drive and searched his home.

During the search, officers discovered a gray and black backpack, red hooded sweatshirt, and gray pants, which were seen worn by one of the suspects at the time of the robbery. Officers made contact with Glass at South 9th Street.

According to authorities, Glass admitted to his involvement in the robbery. According to Glass, he stole $900 from the victim and fled to South Third Street after the incident.

He also admitted pepper-spraying the victim during the robbery and that he planned the robbery with other suspects. Glass was placed under arrest and transported to the Ouachita Correctional Center. He was charged with Armed Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy, Driver must be Licensed, Illegal Carrying a Weapon in the Presence of Narcotics, Improper Lane Use, Possession of a Controlled Dangerous Substance, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Domestic Abuse Battery, Domestic Abuse Battery, and Contraband Defined.

Glass’ bond was set at $64,550.