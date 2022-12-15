Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FARMERVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Farmerville Police Department is currently investigating a burglary that took place at RoRo’s Snack Shack located on Sterlington Highway. According to police, the suspect allegedly forced entry into the establishment around 1:45 AM on Sunday, December 11, 2022.

Photo courtesy of the Farmerville Police Department

The suspect was last seen walking on Railroad Street in Farmerville, La. If you know the whereabouts of the suspect or have knowledge of the burglary, contact authorities at 318-368-2226.