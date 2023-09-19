UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, September 15, 2023, the Union Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a residence in Downsville where a citizen had interrupted a burglary in progress. Despite deputies being nearby, the suspect fled the scene before they arrived. The caller gave a description of the suspect’s vehicle and a direction of travel.

Deputies found the described vehicle near where the burglary occurred and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. In a reckless manner, the driver fled at a high rate of speed, driving in both lanes of the roadway.

A short time later, the vehicle stopped, and 30-year-old Charles Wainwright of Downsville was taken into custody. Wainwright allegedly confessed to burglarizing the residence and explained that he ran because he knew he would be arrested, as he had recently been arrested for burglary.

Wainwright was booked into the Union Parish Detention Center for Criminal Trespassing, Simple Burglary, Aggravated Flight from an Officer, and Reckless Operation. The suspect’s bond was set at $51,500.