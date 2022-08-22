BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Members of the Baton Rouge Police Department were shot at around 2:45 a.m. on Cadillac St.

Image courtesy of Michael Johnson

Officers “responded to an address in the 5900 block of Cadillac St. regarding a report of an individual at someone’s door,” according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

Police arrived on scene and immediately were under fire from an unidentified suspect.

BRPD says, “the individual began running and firing shots.”

No officers were hurt during the shooting.

The search the shooter remains ongoing and more information will be shared as it becomes available.