BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department, EBR Coroner and EMS responded to I-12 West near Essen Ln. at approximately 12:15 a.m. on Monday, September 12.

The attached video shows what the scene looked like around 2 a.m. as first responders investigated reports of a body found on the roadway.

BRPD confirmed that the body of a man was found “around the Essen Ln. ramp.”

Emergency responders said that the man was dead when they arrived at the scene.

For a period of time overnight, I-12 West at the I-10/I-12 split was closed to traffic.

The BRPD Traffic Homicide Unit was asked to take part in this ongoing investigation.