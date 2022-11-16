BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A complaint led to the arrest of an alleged drug dealer named Anthony Green, 32, of Baton Rouge.

After receiving the complaint on Monday, November 14, detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department set up surveillance at a location on Harry Dr.

While surveillance was ongoing, “detectives observed what appeared to be a hand to hand transaction between a male sitting in a 2022 Kia K5 and another male,’ according to the affidavit.

Detectives identified the driver of the Kia as Anthony Green.

A detective was able to find one person who confessed to buying marijuana from Green.

Two other detectives made contact with Green and “immediately detected the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” according to the affidavit.

A digital scale and marijuana blunt were also seen inside the Kia.

Green was put in handcuffs and the Kia was searched by detectives.

The affidavit states that suspected heroin was found in the vehicle.

A search of Green uncovered “a large baggie with a variety of narcotics inside of his underwear,” according to the affidavit.

Money was also confiscated during this investigation.

Green was arrested and charged with the crimes listed below:

Resisting an Officer – Refusal To Give Name Or Make Identity Known

Obstruction Of Justice

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule I

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II

Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule IV

The 32-year-old was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Tuesday, November 15.

Green remains behind bars on $151,000 bond.