New Iberia, La. (KLFY) A Broussard Police officer has been arrested and charged with indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Police Officer Ryan Carlin, 34 surrendered to New Iberia police Monday following a complaint.

He was charged with one count of indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Broussard Police Chief Vance Olivier confirmed that Carlin is an officer with the department.

He said Carlin was placed on paid administrative leave April 4 when the Broussard Police Department was notified that he was under investigation by the New Iberia Police Department.

“As a leader in law enforcement, rest assured myself and my agency will always respect and cooperate with the criminal justice system in which we serve,” Olivier said.

He said Carlin’s current employment status is under review by the department administration.