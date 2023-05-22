BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – Investigators with the Breaux Bridge Police Department are asking for help in finding the suspect who shot a 3-year old.

The shooting happened on April 24th. Officers with the Breaux Bridge Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a shooting that occurred at the corner of Martin and Arnaud Street in Breaux Bridge. When they got there, officers discovered that a 3-year-old boy, wo was a passenger in a vehicle being driven by his mother, was shot as a result of a drive-by shooting. He was taken to a local hospital, for his injuries.

Breaux Bridge Police say this is the suspect vehicle in the shooting

Police say the suspects were seen fleeing the scene in a dark colored vehicle.

If you know who is responsible for this shooting, or have any information regarding this incident, please contact the Breaux Bridge Police Department, or you can report it anonymously via St. Martin Crime Stoppers by calling (337) 441-3030 or via the P3 Tips App. All tipsters remain anonymous and if your tip leads to an arrest, you will be eligible for a cash reward.