ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — Detectives with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office are currently investigating a scam which allegedly occurred in the Mermentau area of Acadia Parish.

According to police, three suspects went to the victim’s residence offering to repair the victim’s cracked driveway, and agreed upon a price for the job.

Once the work was completed, the suspect allegedly provided an invoice for five times the agreed-upon price. The elderly victim was intimidated by the suspects and paid the increased amount out of fear, authorities said.

One of the suspects has been identified as Leroy Williams. Williams is a black male, 60 years of age. He is 5’11” in height and weighs 145 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 450 Castille St. in Breaux Bridge.

A warrant has been issued for his arrest, authorities said.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Leroy Williams is urged to call the tips line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report the tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Williams’ arrest.