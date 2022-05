NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that took place on the Xavier University Campus on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the NOPD, at least 3 people were shot and transported to local hospitals.

The shooting happened near the Convocation Center, where the Morris Jeff Community School was having its graduation ceremony.

The NOPD says a suspect has been detained at the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for more information.