ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – The Alexandria Police Department (APD) has issued a public appeal for assistance in their ongoing investigation of a tragic homicide that unfolded on Sunday, October 8, 2023, within the 2500 block of Culpepper Road.

Authorities are urgently seeking information regarding two suspects connected to the case:

Troyvonta Green, a 26-year-old African American male hailing from Alexandria, La, is currently wanted on an active arrest warrant for Second Degree Murder and Felon in Possession of a Firearm. Mayon Jones Jr., a 23-year-old African American male, also from Alexandria, La, is being pursued on an active arrest warrant for Aggravated Assault with a Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Felon.

These individuals are suspected to be in the Concordia Parish area, and their whereabouts remain unknown.

The Alexandria Police Department assures the community that this investigation is ongoing and that every piece of information is crucial to achieving justice. If you have any knowledge about this incident or any other crimes in the Alexandria area, we urge you to contact the APD Detective Division at (318) 441-6416 or APD Dispatch at (318) 441-6559. Information can also be shared via email at APDDetectives@cityofalex.com.

For those who wish to remain anonymous and are interested in receiving a cash reward, please reach out to Crime Stoppers of CenLa at (318) 443-7867. Additionally, the Crime Stoppers P3 Tipster App is available for download at www.p3tips.com/community/mobile, allowing you to submit tips and receive a claim number for potential rewards.

The community’s cooperation and vigilance are vital in bringing closure to this investigation. The Alexandria Police Department extends their gratitude to the public for their support and assistance during this challenging time.