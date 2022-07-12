BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Graffiti was found on the outside of the Woman’s New Life Clinic.

The local clinic is calling it an attack and the messages left on the building include those listed below:

“1312”

“ACAB”

“All Cops Are Bastards”

“abortion is a right”

Allison Millet, CEO of Woman’s New Life Clinic, said the following on the damage to the Baton Rouge clinic, “While we are saddened by the attack on our Baton Rouge clinic, we are most devastated that the damage will hurt our ability to serve women. We have already seen this morning how these threatening actions have impacted patient appointments. Women visiting our clinic are looking for assistance in their moment of need. We call for peace and respect so we can focus on serving the needs of women in southeast Louisiana.”

The Woman’s New Life Clinic in Baton Rouge is located at 760 Colonial Dr.

The clinic also has a location in New Orleans.