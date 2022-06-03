BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Authorities in Baton Rouge are asking the public to be on the lookout for a fugitive accused of theft.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD), 31-year-old Hunter English’s whereabouts are unknown, and he’s wanted for two counts of felony theft, two counts of monetary instrument abuse and forgery.

English is described as 5’8” and 170 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information regarding English’s location is urged to contact either BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).