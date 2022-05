BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officers with the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) responded to a reported shooting in Old South Baton Rouge Sunday night.

BRPD was called to the vicinity of the 1900 block on Nebraska Street around 10:30 p.m. in regards to the incident.

At this time, details related to the reported shooting are scarce.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.