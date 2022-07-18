BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office recently noticed a suspicious person near the Ragusa Meat Market on Greenwell St.
On Sunday, July 17, the deputy first saw someone who had been arrested on prior occasions.
That person was 27-year-old Rantrell Williams, of Baton Rouge.
The affidavit states that Williams “had three active bench warrants for his arrest.”
Williams fled with two others in a Black SUV before the trooper could question the 27-year-old.
A traffic stop ensued and Williams was taken into a custody.
Along with Williams, 24-year-old Keith Wilson and 35-year-old Lynnette Jones were in the vehicle at the time of the traffic stop.
Jones was the driver of the SUV and agreed to let the deputy conduct a search.
A bag containing various drugs was found in the vehicle.
A list of what was seized from the SUV is spelled out below:
- 34 tablets of Alprazolam (2mg) Schedule 4
- 96 Tablets of Oxycodone Hydrochloride (10mg) Schedule 2
- 8 Tablets of Amphetamine (30mg) Schedule 2
- 1 Tablet of Clozapine (100mg) Schedule 4
- 1 opened pack of Camel Turkish Blend Cigarettes
- Loaded .380 Semiautomatic Pistol Bersa Thunder
- 2.4 grams of Synthetic Marijuana
Jones and Williams denied that the bag belonged to them and both pointed to 24-year-old Keith Wilson, of Baton Rouge as the owner.
The 24-year-old denied being the owner of the bag and its contents.
The affidavit states that Wilson has “several felony arrests and convictions listed on his record.”
The 24-year-old is facing the charges listed below:
- Illegal Carrying of Weapons (with CDS)
- Possession Of Firearm Or Carrying Concealed Weapon By A Person Convicted Of Certain Felonies
- Possession of Synthetic Cannabinoid
- Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule II
- Possession\Distribution Manufacturing Schedule IV
Wilson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on Sunday, July 17.