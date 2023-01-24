BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Bonds have been set for three of the suspects in LSU student Madison Brooks’ rape case.

The bond for Kaivon Washington, 18, was set at $150,000.

The bond for Casen Carver, 18, was set at $50,000.

The bond for Everett Lee, 27, was set at $75,000.

According to an affidavit, Brooks, 19, was raped and left to wander a local neighborhood with a blood-alcohol limit of .319% before she was later found hit and killed by a vehicle on Jan. 15.

Washington was charged with third-degree rape. Carver and Lee were charged with principal to third-degree rape. An unnamed 17-year-old was also arrested in the case on a charge of third-degree rape.