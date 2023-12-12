HENRY COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A man accused of causing the death of his 19-year-old son, who suffered from spina bifida, appeared in court this morning hoping to get his bond lowered.

Henry County Judge James Peterson reduced the bond of Michael Halstead from $275,000 to $100,000 after the state and Halstead’s attorney, Arthur Medley, were able to reach an agreement of $50,000 for each charge of manslaughter and corpse abuse.

At the start of the hearing, Judge Peterson had concerns about a physical address for Halstead, but Medley told the judge that Halstead would be staying with his family in Houston County.

Halstead and his wife, 43-year-old Karen Tysinger Halstead, were arrested in late October and charged with one count of Abuse of a Corpse after the severely decomposed corpse of their 19-year-old son, Logan Halstead, was found in an overturned freezer in what used to be the backyard of the Halstead’s home.

Police said his body had been in the freezer since late July or early August.

After a continued investigation, the Halsteads were charged with an additional one count of Reckless Manslaughter, a Class B felony, each. Documents for the new charge state it was brought against the couple for “constantly disregarding treatment for Logan Halstead.”

Karen Halstead’s attorneys had requested her bond be lowered not long after her arrest. Once the couple received their new charge, Judge Peterson granted this request, bringing her total bond to $90,000.

The investigation is still ongoing.