Bomb Threat at Arthur F. Smith

Alexandria, La. (Feb. 13, 2020) ­ – On Feb. 13, 2020, at approximately 2:30 p.m. a bomb threat was called into Arthur F. Smith Middle Magnet School located at 3100 Jones Street.

The Alexandria Police Department was notified of the threat at 2:48 p.m. and uniformed officers responded to assist the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer. When officers arrived they assisted the S.R.O. and school faculty in clearing students from the school. The buildings were secured and nothing suspicious was located.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact the detective division at 318-441-6416.