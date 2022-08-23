BOGALUSA, La. (WGNO)— City leaders in Bogalusa have spoken out in response to a drive-by shooting that killed what appeared to be an innocent bystander on Tuesday. According to the city’s police department, the shooting happened at a home where several people were inside, including the victim, 50-year-old Veronique Allen.

The Bogalusa Police Department says just after noon, officers were called to the 1400 block of Main Street. When they arrived, police were met with a chaotic scene at a home where they learned of the fatal shooting. Allen, who was in the front room of the home when shots rang out, was pronounced dead on the scene. Detectives believe Allen was not the intended target.

Details on a suspect and motive were unavailable. Upon learning the news of the crime, Mayor Wendy Perrette released a statement, asking for the public to remain calm and cooperate with police as they investigate. One comment made by the mayor suggested the shooting was gang and drug-related:

“The devaluing of human life in the name of the drug trade and gang allegiances should never happen anywhere, and the people of our community are fed up,” Perrette said in a Facebook post on Tuesday afternoon. “Bogalusa P.D. can’t do it alone. We need every citizen to stand up, step forward, and unite against crime.”

The investigation remains ongoing by Louisiana State Police, the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office, and Bogalusa PD, who is the leading agency. Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact the police department’s Detective Division at (985) 732-6238.

Perrette remains quarantined at home after testing positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.