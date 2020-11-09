Body of missing juvenile from Baldwin discovered near Loreauville

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The body of a juvenile that had been reported missing from Baldwin was located on Monday near Loreauville, according to the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The juvenile had been reported missing on Oct. 30 and was found by deputies in a rural area near Ed Broussard Rd.

Au autopsy on the body has been requested and the results are pending. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information relative to this investigation is urged to contact Detective Jarred Spurlock of the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Investigation at (337) 369-3711.

UPDATE: 10:00P.M. IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) — An Acadiana family is asking for justice after their teenage son was found dead in a sugar cane field.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office says they found a juvenile in a rural area Monday off Ed. Broussard Road. Quawan “Bobby” Charles first was reported missing to the Baldwin Police Department last Friday.

“What am I going to do without Bobby?” his mother yelled through tears at his vigil Thursday night.

The tears shed for Quawan “Bobby” Charles will not bring him back or fill in the details to his family’s many questions. The only 15-years-old boy was found dead in a Loreauville sugar cane field by an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office drone Monday afternoon.

“I’m devastated. I never thought this would happen to my son. I just want justice for my son,” Roxanne Nelson said. She reported Quawan missing to the Baldwin Police Department Friday.

She says a so-called friend and his mother picked up the young teen without permission from either parent, “You cannot just take somebody’s son, bring them to your house, and not be accountable for them because he was in her custody.”

The family saw Quawan’s body at the coroner’s office with a large knot on his head. They believe someone hit him and hid his body. They were told the death is being investigated as a homicide.

Jason Nelson, the boy’s Step-father, gives this advice to other parents. “Knows your children’s friends very well and always know where they’re at. Know where their friends live. Know their friends’ phone numbers. Know their friends parents,” he encouraged. “Don’t trust just anybody with your kids,” Roxanne added.

Iberia Parish Deputies say the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact their detectives. The family has so many tears left to spill over this young man and questions left unanswered. They hope time will provide what they need.

“I just want the best, and I’m really devastated because this was my baby. This was my youngest child, and he was only 15,” Roxanne said.