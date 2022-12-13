SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says the body found late Monday morning in a neighborhood south of Shreveport‘s main post office is a man reported missing nearly two weeks ago.

Leo Johnson has been missing since November 30. Image provided by the Shreveport Police Department.

Leo Johnson 48, was reported missing on November 30 from the 5900 block of Attaway Street in Shreveport. Johnson was known to suffer from seizures and might not have had his medication with him.

The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office says his body was found by a passerby around 11 a.m. in the 2400 block of Bell Street in the Parkview subdivision near the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

The coroner’s office confirmed Johnson’s identity through fingerprints.

The cause and manner of Johnson’s death is pending autopsy, and his death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department.