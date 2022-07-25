CATAHOULA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, July 25, 2022, the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department announced discovered the body of an unknown White male from Black Rive in Jonesville, La. According to authorities, the male stands five feet and nine inches, weighing between 150 to 180 pounds.

The male was wearing a white tank top and blue boxer-type shorts. Authorities encourage anyone who has any information in regards to a missing person to call the Catahoula Parish Sheriff’s Department at 318-744-5411.

