WEST CARROLL PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 8, 2023, at 7:30 AM, deputies of the West Carroll Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call at a residence on Highway 878. Upon arrival, officials located the deceased body of 41-year-old Franklin E. Goyins lll in the front yard of the residence.

According to deputies, the Louisiana State Police were called to the scene, and an investigation was initiated.