Boat, parts valued in the thousands stolen from Atchafalaya Basin Landing; 3 arrested

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two people were arrested Monday after a boat, motor and trailer were stolen from the Atchafalaya Basin Landing earlier this month.

According to St. Martin Parish detectives, an investigation began after employees contacted the sheriffs’ office on February 11 about the theft.

Search warrants were obtained on two separate locations where the boat, a boat trailer and a boat motor were found.

Additionally a semi-automatic pistol and methamphetamine was located, detectives say.

29-year-old Trey Marceaux of St. Martinville was arrested Monday on 1 count illegal possession of stolen things ($5k-25K) 1 count illegal carrying of a weapon, 1 count possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Additionally, detective say, Marceaux was also booked on two active arrest warrants from Broussard Police.

32-year-old Trey Cormier of Breaux Bridge was arrested on 1 count illegal possession of stolen things ($5k-$25k) and 1 count distribution of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Detectives say Cormier was booked on two active arrest warrants previously issued by the Henderson Police Department.

A third person, 26-year-old Bethany Cooney of Lafayette, was also arrested.

Detectives say she was charged with 1 count possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substance. (Methamphetamine)

Following their arrests, they were all booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center on the above charges with no bonds.