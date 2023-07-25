BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The head of the Louisiana Board of Pardons and Parole says death row inmates’ clemency applications have been “set aside” as the board looks into rules for processes.

On Monday, Executive Director Francis Abbott said the 56 applications from convicted inmates are pending further review of administrative rules. Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry issued an opinion last week, saying the board shouldn’t waive one-year eligibility period for inmates’ clemency requests.

East Baton Rouge District Attorney Hillar Moore recently raised concerns about the process for reviewing applications, saying it is being rushed ahead of Gov. John Bel Edwards’ term ending in January. Edwards supports repealing the death penalty, however, a bill that would do so failed in this year’s legislative session.

Abbott previously explained the board’s normal process for reviewing applications in a July 14 letter. He said applications are set for review for the following months if received before the 16th day of the month, adding that the board normally gets and reviews 35 applications a month.