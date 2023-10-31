RAPIDES PARISH, La. – (WNTZ) – A routine traffic stop led to a major drug bust when K-9 Deputies from the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit pulled over a speeding Chevrolet Silverado on October 30, 2023.

Deputies had their suspicions about the driver, 45-year-old Darius Damon Johnson, and decided to have a narcotics detection dog check out the vehicle. The dog detected narcotics, prompting a thorough search.

The search uncovered two large plastic zip-lock bags behind the back seat, containing approximately 3 1/4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine. Due to the significant amount, RADE Agents got involved in the case.

Their investigation led to a search of Johnson’s residence at 1112 US Highway 71 South in Lecompte, where over $5,000.00 in assorted U.S. currency was discovered, believed to be tied to illegal narcotics sales.

Darius Damon Johnson now faces charges of possession of CDS II (Methamphetamines) with intent to distribute, speeding, modified exhaust, and a probation violation. He’s currently held at the Rapides Parish Detention Center with a $50,200.00 bond and the probation violation hanging over him.

RADE Agents are continuing their efforts to combat narcotics trafficking in Central Louisiana.

The Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) Unit comprises multiple law enforcement agencies and encourages the public to report narcotics activity via direct messages to the Rapides Area Drug Enforcement Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/RADEunit/.

Arrestee: Darius Damon Johnson, 45

Residence: 1112 US Highway 71 South, Lecompte, LA

Charges: