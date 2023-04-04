BERWICK, La. (KLFY) – A Berwick woman was arrested on Monday after she was found to be housing multiple wild and domestic animals in poor living conditions.

According to the Berwick Police Department, an animal warden received a complaint on March 5 in reference to animal cruelty on River Rd. in Berwick. The complaint alleged there were a large number of animals including dogs, cats, nutria and raccoons, inside a residence in small cages and in poor living conditions.

Investigators learned that there were 40 different animals at this abandoned home with no electricity. An investigation revealed that the residence and animals belonged to Laura Verret, 57 of Berwick. With the assistance of the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries and local animal rescues, the animals were safely removed from the residence. LDWF removed a nutria, raccoon, and a wild dove. The animal rescue removed a number of dogs, cats, birds, and chickens.

After the investigation, Verret was issued a citation through Wildlife and Fisheries for possessing the wild animals and a warrant was issued for Verret’s arrest for 23 counts of animal cruelty.

Verret turned herself into the Berwick Police Department on Monday where she was booked on the warrant for 23 counts of animal cruelty.